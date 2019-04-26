40 young people to gather at second annual Youth Congress, today

(PRESS RELEASE) — The National Workers Union Youth Council (NWUYC) will hold the second annual Youth Congress today (April 26), under the theme “Trade Unions—A Youthful Perspective.”

The congress brings together 40 young workers from a cross section of the union’s branches, and will be addressed by Nikoli Edwards of Trinidad and Tobago.

The event creates a platform for young workers to recognize and appreciate the role of trade unions in national development—especially as young people continue to be critical to the growth and longevity of the trade union movement.

The second annual NWU Youth Congress coincides with the celebrations of youth month in Saint Lucia and provides an avenue to execute the NWUYC’s mandate: “to be the catalyst for the advancement and development of young workers through advocacy, empowerment and equal opportunities.”

The Youth Congress takes place at the Finance Administrative Centre, Pointe Seraphine, Castries.

