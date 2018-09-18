40 hours after arrests, 9 protestors of Botham Jean shooting released from jail

(STAR-TELEGRAM) — The nine people arrested Sunday during a protest outside AT&T stadium were released Tuesday afternoon on bond.

On Sunday night, a procession marched down Randol Mill Road to one of the entrances for the Dallas Cowboys game. Among the protesters was the family of Botham Jean, a man shot and killed in his apartment Sept. 6 by off-duty, uniformed Dallas police officer Amber Guyger.

Guyger said she mistook Jean’s apartment for her own.

During the protest, nine people were arrested for blocking traffic at the intersection of Collins and Randol Mill.

Those arrested were: Stephanie Briant, 29; Darryl Burnham, 31; Miracle Freeman, 29; Arminta Jeffreys, 25; Michael Lowe, 38; Melissa Perry, 33; Davante Peters, 25; Lelani Russell, 25; and Dion Williams, 29.

At about noon on Tuesday and about 40 hours after their initial arrest, all nine were released from Tarrant County jail.