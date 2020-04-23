Don't Miss

4-year-old boy attacked, partially eaten by roaming wild pigs

By New York Post
April 23, 2020

(NEW YORK POST) – A 4-year-old boy was killed and partially eaten by wild pigs roaming the street near his home in India, according to a local report.

“A pack of pigs were loitering around the garbage dump and attacked the child on spotting him,” Saidabad police spokesman K Srinivas told Telangana Today.

The parents of the boy, Harshavardhan, were looking for him and arrived at Tuesday’s gruesome scene in Hyderabad shortly after police, the officer revealed.

“The animals partially ate the body of the boy,” Srinivas revealed.

Locals had already been complaining about officials refusing to remove the pigs from the neighborhood where the boy’s family lived in huts, according to the report.

