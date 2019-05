4 injured after car crashes into tree in Vieux Fort

Three men and a woman were injured in a motor-vehicle accident in Canelles, Vieux Fort on Tuesday night, May 28, emergency officials have told St. Lucia News Online.

Reports are that a Nissan car, registration PA134, crashed into a tree shortly after 9 p.m.

All four occupants of the vehicle, who are reportedly in their 20s, were transported to hospital in stable condition.

No additional information was available.

