4 from Saint Lucia on Windwards U15

Share This On:

Pin +1 Share 39 Shares

(SNO) — Windward Islands Under-15 cricket champions Saint Lucia have placed four players on the Windward Islands team, which will be competing in the Cricket West Indies age group tournament in 2019.

St Mary’s College student and opening batsman Stephen Abraham was Saint Lucia’s top scorer, with 101 runs.

Soufriere Comprehensive’s Kevin Gassie amassed 96 runs and took nine wickets to emerge as Saint Lucia’s most valuable player.

Royce Paul, who was a Windward islands reserve in 2017, makes the main team. A student at Gros Islet Secondary, he scored 59 runs and captured five wickets for the champions.

Shawnil Edward (Leon Hess Comprehensive) compiled 46 runs and took seven wickets.

The Saint Lucian quartet helped win the sub-regional competition on home soil, beating defending titlists Grenada by seven wickets in Monday’s finale. It was Saint Lucia’s fifth lien in six iterations of the Windward Islands youth series.

The remainder of the Windwards squad: from Grenada, Divonnie Joseph (captain), Kervyn Gangadeen (the tournament’s top wicket-taker, with 16), Devin Tyson, and Deshonte Thomas; from St Vincent and the Grenadines, Luke Wilson, Rashawn Lewis (VIN team MVP and the tournament’s top wicketkeeper, with 12 catches and two stumpings, and top scorer, with 187 runs), Mahid Lambert, and Solomon Bascombe; and from Dominica, Stephan Pascal (vice-captain and Dominica team MVP), and Jelani Joseph.

The reserves are Devonte Mc Dowall (VIN), Saint Lucia captain Tarrique Edward, and Dominica’s Jaiden Joseph.