Don't Miss
Bakery in Gros Islet for sale. Manufacturer and distributor of bakery products. Contact number: 722-6560

4 charged with holding teen captive in ‘torture chamber’

By New York Post
January 5, 2018
Share4
Pin
Share
+1
Shares 4

Four Massachusetts residents who have been charged with keeping a 16-year-old girl in a basement in an Auburn home that a police officer described as a “torture chamber” appear in court at a hearing in Worcester, Mass.

(NEW YORK POST) – Four Massachusetts residents have been charged with keeping a 16-year-old girl in a basement that a police officer described as a “torture chamber.”

Police say the teenager was sexually assaulted, had her hair shaved off and was burned with a cigarette.

The suspects are charged with kidnapping and other offenses. They appeared in a hearing Wednesday to determine whether they can be held without bail.

Prosecutors say the suspects held the girl in an Auburn home because they thought she knew who was responsible for a Dec. 27 home invasion. Prosecutors say she was duct-taped to a chair and had a machete held against her throat.

Defendant Krystal Lugo was held without bail. Her attorney said she was not a danger. The hearings for three male defendants will continue until Friday.

(0)(1)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.