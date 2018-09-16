4.6 magnitude earthquake hits Jamaica

(JAMAICA OBSERVER) — The Earthquake Unit at the University of the West Indies is reporting that a “light earthquake” with a magnitude of 4.6 was felt in the Corporate Area and St Catherine at 1:47 this afternoon.

The tremor had a focal depth of 23.1 kilometres, the unit reported.

Meanwhile, The Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management, says it has, so far, not received reports of damage.

Many social media users across the Corporate Area, St Catherine and Clarendon have confirmed feeling the tremor, while others as far away as Falmouth in Trelawny, and some in St Ann, have reported the earthquake.