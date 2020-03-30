Don't Miss

4.2 quake hits southern Puerto Rico amid coronavirus curfew

By ABC News
March 30, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share63
63 Shares

(ABC NEWS) – A magnitude 4.2 earthquake hit Puerto Rico at a shallow depth and was felt across the U.S. territory on Monday.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake occurred at a depth of 5 kilometers near the southwest coastal town of Guanica. No damage was reported.

The quake hit during a monthlong curfew meant to curb the new coronavirus and it came nearly three months after a series of strong quakes near southwest Puerto Rico killed one person and damaged hundreds of homes.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share63
63 Shares
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.