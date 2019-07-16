39 Venezuelans held at one bar in Trinidad

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) — Forty foreign nationals were held in chaguanas during an anti-crime exercise in Chaguanas.

Police held 39 Venezuelan nationals and one Jamaican national.

The exercise was coordinated by Snr. Supt. Samuel Seepersad, and included officers of the Criminal Investigations Department, Central Division Task Force, the Special Operations Unit, the Canine Branch and Courts and Process Branch.

The officers received intelligence which led them to a bar along Railway Road, Chaguanas, at about 10p.m. on Sunday.

At this location, the officers detained the 40 individuals who were unable to produce documents which would indicate their legal status in this country.

Officials from the Immigration Division were contacted and the suspects were handed over.

