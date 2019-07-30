Don't Miss
Add St. Lucia News Online on Whatsapp +1758-712-6700 and get daily headlines and breaking news

37-year-old man believes baby found in mother’s freezer is his sister

By NEW YORK POST
July 30, 2019

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

(NEW YORK POST) — A St. Louis man cleaning out his dead mom’s freezer assumed he was opening up a decades-old wedding cake — but it turned out to be a dead baby, according to a report.

Adam Smith, 37, now believes the frozen corpse he found this week wrapped in a pink fleece is his older sister, who passed away years before he was born, according to KSDK.

“We’re saying 46 or 47 [years] — that’s how long. I’m assuming it is my sister, been in a box in a freezer for this long,” Smith told the network.

“I’m 37 … and I was always told it was a wedding cake top. It turns out it was a baby.”

Smith said the well-preserved cadaver still had skin and hair.

He recently moved in with his mom to care for her until her death last week after a battle with cancer.

Throughout his life, whenever Smith mentioned the mystery box to his mom, she brushed it aside.

“I’ve asked her several times, it was either a no-no conversation or [she] blew me off. My mom has always been secretive about things [in] life,” he said.

“I’m more confused, angry. I just want to find closure, I want to find more answers.”

Police said they are still investigating the discovery.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.