34-year-old man is Guyana’s 21st COVID-19 death

(NEWS SOURCE GUYANA) — The Ministry of Public Health has revealed that a 34-year-old East Bank Demerara resident is the country’s 21st COVID-19 related death.

He reportedly passed away on the 30th July but his death was confirmed as Coronavirus related late Saturday when the latest COVID-19 test results returned.

On Saturday afternoon, the Public Health Ministry announced that the country has recorded 17 new cases of coronavirus. On Friday, 12 new cases of coronavirus were recorded.

There are currently 225 active cases in the country.

The 21st COVID-19 related death comes at a time when the country is continuing the gradual reopening. Although an 8 pm to 6 am curfew remains in place, there appears to be little to know enforcement of the curfew measures.

Many “secret location” parties are being hosted in the city and some nightclubs and bars have been operating as per normal with their front doors locked and back entrances being used.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the country has been climbing steadily over the past three weeks, with most of those cases coming from the interior region.

The Public Health Ministry has dispatched teams into many of the interior communities and those teams have been conducting widespread testing.

On Friday, 198 samples were sent out from Region Nine for testing. Those results are expected on Sunday or Monday.

Regional Officials have been complaining about citizens in the interior regions ignoring the COVID-19 health guidelines and measures. There are still cases of persons smuggling citizens of Brazil into Guyana through illegal crossings. Brazil has the second highest number of Coronavirus cases in the world and its numbers have been skyrocketing daily for more than three months.

On Thursday, the Government of Guyana commissioned a new 190 bed infectious diseases hospital to cater to COVID-19 and other infectious diseases patients.