34 Guyanese nationals die from COVID-19 in New York

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) — Thirty-four Guyanese is on record to have died in New York, the United States of America, from the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), according to the Guyanese Consulate in NY.

This information was sent to the National COVID-19 Task Force (NCTF).

Chairman of the NCTF, Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo on Saturday said the task force is relying on its diplomatic offices in other States and countries to get a clear picture of the exact number of Guyanese nationals affected.

“Guyanese live and work all over the planet and we will continue to depend on those missions to feed us that information,” Nagamootoo said.

The Consulate General of Guyana in New York, Barbara Atherly has created a Facebook page –Honoring Guyanese lost to Coronavirus –where persons have been posting photos and memories of their loved ones who died from COVID-19 complications.

“This page has been created for families, if you so desire, to add the name of your dearly, departed, in order for us to pay tribute,” Atherly said in a letter posted to the page.

Among the many Guyanese who died was 34-year-old health worker, Prea Nankieshore who worked in the emergency department at Long Island Jewish Hospital Forest Hills in Queens; she registered patients.

Others who died include a former resident of Linden, Region Ten, Dr. Earline Austin; Billy Braithwaite of the Guyana Cultural Association of New York; a bus driver with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, Oliver Cyrus and Jim Bacchus of Jim Travel Service who was originally from New Amsterdam Berbice Guyana.