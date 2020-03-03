Don't Miss
Add St. Lucia News Online on Whatsapp +1758 712 6700; get major headlines and source us with news tips, photos, and videos

333 influenza cases in Trinidad, 40 deaths

By Trinidad Newsday
March 3, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share3
3 Shares

(TRINIDAD NEWSDAY) – While the country braces for the arrival of the coronavirus, the Health Ministry on Monday issued a press release updating the public on the number of confirmed cases of the influenza virus. The ministry said that for 2020, there were 333 cases of influenza for the 2020 flu season, which began last October and runs to May. There have been 40 deaths.

In a release the ministry stated as of Friday, 28 February 99,033 vaccines were administered to the public. This campaign has been implemented to protect the population against the Influenza (Flu) Virus.

The number of suspected influenza cases for the 2019 season was 3,854. “The Influenza virus is serious and is generally more severe than the common cold. The flu vaccine is available, at no cost, at all health centres.” The ministry is asking that children aged six months to five years, pregnant women, adults over 65 and people with chronic medical conditions; such as Diabetes Mellitus or people with chronic respiratory illnesses to visit the nearest health centre for vaccination. Members of the public are advised to contact their nearest health centre to confirm the dates and times that vaccines are distributed.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share3
3 Shares

More Caribbean Stories

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.