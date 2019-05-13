318 Saint Lucians overstayed in U.S. from October 2017 – September 2018

Share This On:

Pin +1 4 Shares

A total of 318 Saint Lucians overstayed their United States (US) non-immigrant tourism/business B1/B2 visas between October 1, 2017 and September 30, 2018, according to the US Department of Homeland Security’s Fiscal Year 2018 Entry/Exit Overstay Report.

For that period, 15,780 Saint Lucians were granted entry to the US and were expected to leave during that time.

However, the Report stated that it has no departure records for 293 Saint Lucians — now classified as suspected in-country overstays.

Twenty-five Saint Lucians left the US after their authorised period of admission expired. This is classified as out-of-country overstays, according to the report.

Saint Lucia has a total overstay rate of 2.02 per cent and a suspected in-country overstay rate of 1.86 per cent, based on those figures.

This is a slight decrease when compared to the corresponding period the previous year.

For the 2017 reporting year, Saint Lucia had a total overstay rate of 2.20 per cent and a suspected in-country overstay rate of 2.00 per cent.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE FULL 2018 REPORT

( 2 ) ( 2 )