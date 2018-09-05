30 home help workers graduate from Chronic Disease Self-Management program

Pin +1 Share 1 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – A cohort of persons were trained to deliver and implement the PAHO Stanford University Chronic Disease Self-management program throughout different communities on the island.

The Ministry of Health & Wellness continues to train persons in chronic disease self-management. On Sunday September 2, 2018 a graduation ceremony was held for 30 Home Help workers from the Castries East Constituency.

The Chronic Disease Self-Management program is a six week course that trains individuals to best manage themselves and others who have chronic diseases such as; diabetes, hypertension, cancers, asthma and other Heart Conditions. In attendance was Minister of Health & Wellness, Sen. the Hon. May Isaac who congratulated the graduates on their accomplishments.

“I want to say that you have gain valuable experience even in dealing with your personal daily lives. You have learnt a lot and that is commendable. So congratulations to a job well done. I know what some of you’ll went through to be where you are today and even when you started and you thought what is this six weeks training program is so long and everything and look at everybody here looking so happy and so contented and satisfied that they put their best foot forward and they have accomplished something so worthwhile to our society, to our community, to the entire country and especially for the clients that need you so very much.”

Sen. the Hon. Fortuna Belrose who also attended the graduation ceremony reminded the home help workers of their important responsibility.

“You have been entrusted with the care of our vulnerable citizens most of whom have made their contributions to society, they have mothered our children, they have fathered our children, they have worked and contributed to this economy and for various reasons they need our help, they need your help and so no matter how poor, how frail, how indigent they appear now, you each must treat those clients with respect and afford them courtesy dignity and the care that you would want for yourself when you get to that age and when you get to that point, because we will get there one day. We want a standard of care in Castries East so that when we send one caregiver even if she is not there the replacement maybe even better, that’s what we want in Castries East. So we need to have that passion, we need to feel it so that when we deliver we can deliver with the class and standard that people will want to have us back.”

The Journey continues, as the Ministry of Health & Wellness continues its thrust at reducing and controlling chronic diseases thus creating a healthier nation. The graduation ceremony was held at the Entrepot Community Centre.