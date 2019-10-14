3 Saint Lucians vying for places with Super50 champs

Share This On:

Three Saint Lucian cricketers are hoping to suit up for defending champions Combined Campuses and Colleges Marooners when that team begins its title defense of the Cricket West Indies Regional Colonial Medical Insurance Super50 Cup.

The Super50 gets underway with Marooners against Leeward Islands Hurricanes on November 6 at Warner Park in St Kitts and Nevis. Group A also includes Jamaica Scorpions, Barbados Pride, and Canada.

The Marooners are set to stage trial matches at the 3W’s Oval in Barbados today (October 14), Wednesday and Thursday, with a view to selecting their team for next month.

The matches will involve former Junior Sportsman of the Year Johnel Eugene, Vidal Crandon, and Jard Goodman.

Crandon was the fourth leading scorer in the 2019 Digicel Saint Lucia Premier League T20, amassing 165 runs in five matches for Gros Islet Knights.

Another Saint Lucian, Kimani Melius, was part of the CWI Development Team that played in last year’s Super50, whilst Larry Edward is contracted to the Windward Islands Hurricanes, who will play in Group B in Trinidad and Tobago.

A total of 40 group-stage matches will be played, with the two groups running concurrently.

ESPN Caribbean’s broadcast partnership with the Super50 Cup continues, with 13 day/night matches, including the semi-finals and the final, broadcast “live” from the Queen’s Park Oval.

The remaining 30 group matches will be webcast live on the Windies Cricket YouTube channel.

