(SNO) – It was a close call.

Someone is lucky to be alive today after a motor vehicle accident involving two cars in the vicinity of Fregate Islands, Praslin on Wednesday evening, Sept. 12, according to law enforcement sources.

Dennery emergency personnel responded to the accident at 8:52 p.m.

Three persons were transported to hospital in stable condition.

A source said speeding and racing were the alleged causes of the accident.