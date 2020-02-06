Share This On:

Pin 0 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Saint Lucia National Youth Council is pleased to be an active partner in the celebrations of the 41st Anniversary of Saint Lucia’s Independence under the theme “Now is the Time; Let’s Do This Together”.

Hence, we are pleased to present the 2nd annual ‘Strides of Unity’ youth baton relay slated for Sunday February 9th 2020

from 6:00 a.m. As the organization responsible for representing the interests and aspirations of all young people and youth organizations, we are cognizant of the many challenges faced by Saint Lucia’s youth. We are also equally aware that a collective and unifying voice is fundamental to our efforts to propose solutions to the most pressing issues of our times.

We are stronger together and our individual efforts need to be reinforced by a collective approach to growth and empowerment. It was upon this premise that we introduced and will host the second annual Strides of Unity. During this event, youth are encouraged to run, cycle, and skate or via other means, carry the ‘Baton Of Unity’ across Saint Lucia to signify the unity of youth toward nation building. Strides of Unity will commence at the Governor General’s Residence under the auspices of His Excellency Sir Emmanuel Neville Cenac at 6:00 a.m. and will culminate in Gros- Islet Town.

The Saint Lucia National Youth Council calls on all young people and the wider public to show up in their various

communities to support participants; as we seek to embrace the theme “Now is the Time, Let’s Do This Together.’

( 0 ) ( 0 )