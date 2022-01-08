The Nobel Laureate Festival Committee launches its annual Nobel Laureate Festival this weekend, January 9-31, under the theme Celebrating Excellence: Facing New Realities. Creating New Modalities.

Coordinator Delia Dolor says the festival — now in its 29th year — is for the second year running under the restrictions of Covid-19 protocols.

This year’s program includes The Sir Derek Walcott Memorial Lecture (on Tuesday, 18 January, Finance Administrative Centre, 7:30 p.m.) entitled “The Demand of Beauty” and is being delivered by Saint Lucian poet and playwright, Mr. Kendel Hippolyte.

The Sir Arthur Lewis Memorial Lecture will take place on Thursday 20 January from 7:30 p.m. through a virtual presentation entitled “The Future of Economic Growth and Development: Sir Arthur Lewis in the Twenty-First Century”, to be delivered by Dr. Gervan Fearon, President of George Brown College, Ontario.

Dolor says both lectures have limited in-person attendance because of COVID-19 protocols. The lectures will be recorded by the National Television Network (NTN) and broadcast on YouTube and Facebook Live.

The festival will begin with the Annual Church Service at the Abbey of Our Lady of the Assumption, Mount of Prayer, Coubaril, Castries, followed by a sumptuous breakfast ($40 per person) catered by the Benedictine Sisters of the Abbey (on Sunday, 9 January 2022 from 7:45 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.)

Other ‘Save the Dates’ events include:

“Celebrating Excellence” — Nightly 4-minute videos aired on HTS starting Monday, 10 January at 8 p.m. featuring Ms. Natalie La Porte, actor; Mr. Earl Bousquet, Chairman of the Saint Lucia National Reparations Committee; Mr. Jallim Eudovic, sculptor; and Dr. Clarence Henry, OECS Commission.

The Saint Lucia National Archives Authority will showcase an exhibition on “Nurturing Old Talents – Discovering New Ones” at 10 a.m. Wednesday 19 January and will remain open to the public until 31 March.

Other events on the festival’s 2022 calendar include the Nobel Laureates Wreath Laying Ceremony, “WORRRD UP” Poetry Slam with SALCC Creative and Performing Arts Club, Labowi Promotions planning exercise, Paint the Village Festival with Jonathan Gladding and the Patricia Ismond Literary Workshop offered by The UWI Open Campus (Saint Lucia).

The festival has traditionally been held in January since both Nobel Laureates, Sir Arthur Lewis and Hon. Derek Walcott, were born on January 23.