280 homicides recorded in Trinidad and Tobago for 2019 thus far

By Trinidad Express
July 16, 2019

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith, left, on the scene of an exercise at Phase Five, Beetham Gardens, with members of the Special Operations Response Team (SORT) and officers from the Port of Spain Division. — File Photo: CURTIS CHASE

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) — Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith says the police is sparing no effort and is doing all that can possibly be done to peg back the recent spike in homicides experienced over the past 36 hours.

He said the homicide rate has spiked with eight homicides in the past 36-48 hours, after a 3-day period of not a single homicide being recorded in the country.

These incidents which are unrelated have occurred across various divisions and are engaging the attention of the TTPS.

Commissioner Griffith adds that a number of key policing strategies have gone into immediate effect and will continue over the coming days to increase security.

These include:

 Detention of suspects in shooting incidents for questioning;

 Every available police officer will be out on the streets

conducting static and foot patrols;

 All Emergency Response Patrol Vehicles will be on patrols;

 Officers who are currently on days off, have been called out to duty;

 Officers have been called upon to perform additional hours of work;

 Roadblocks and stop and searches;

 Joint Police and Army patrols; and

 Other intelligence-driven initiatives.

There have been a recorded 280 homicides for 2019 thus far when compared to 302 for 2018.

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

