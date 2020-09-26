Saint Lucia COVID-19 health update

By Ministry of Health

(PRESS RELEASE) – Saint Lucia has recorded a total of 27 confirmed COVID-19 cases to date.

Presently, there are no active cases of COVID-19 on island.

The last case has been repatriated to the United States for treatment and care.

Saint Lucia has recorded zero COVID-19 deaths.

A total of 7,945 tests have been conducted to date. We continue daily testing for COVID-19 at the various sites.

The five Respiratory Clinics remain open to facilitate anyone with respiratory signs and symptoms or concerns.

The 311 Hotline is also available where concerns and questions can be addressed.

As we continue to open the various sectors, the public is advised to take personal responsibility to protect themselves, family and colleagues by ensuring responsible behavior at all times and in all locations. We continue to increase surveillance to reduce risks such as illegal entry at borders, breaches to home quarantine, and non- adherence to protocols.

We advise on safe mass crowd gatherings by adhering to the established guidelines. The public is also advised that new sectors open with all protocols in place. These also include the use of face masks in public places and maintain safe physical distance from others.

We appeal to everyone to continue supporting our national effort to minimize the threat of COVID-19 on our island.

We continue to advise on the importance of maintaining the standard recommendations for infection prevention and control which include:

– regular hand washing with soap and water or alcohol based hand sanitizer where soap and water is not available.

– cover mouth and nose with disposable tissues or clothing when coughing and sneezing.

– If unwell seek medical attention and keep away from work places, schools and social gatherings.

The Ministry of Health will continue providing further updates on COVID-19.

