25-y-o Jamaican gospel rapper proud to be a virgin

Share This On:

Pin 263 Shares

(JAMAICA STAR) — “I’m a virgin, I’m a real deal but I’m not gay. Too straight, girls wanna come my way. Save sex for the right person,” raps gospel artiste Lucas Musiq in his song, Ease Up.

The 25-year-old told THE STAR that he is saving himself for the right person, even as he tries to be a living example to others. He is on a mission to get young people to avoid sexual immorality and to seek God’s face. He is using music and his personal testimony as a vehicle.

“I’m proud and unashamed of being a virgin. It’s the way I was brought up; mommy and daddy always tell me ‘marriage first’. I was scared of indulging in certain things. Yes, I was smoking and drinking and all of that, but that (pre-marital sex) was something I never put myself in a situation to let happen,” said Lucas.

“Temptation comes, I won’t lie to you. But I have friends who have come to me saying, ‘Yow, me wish me did keep my virginity’ and me a talk bout man weh a bang girls left, right and centre. When I feel like me a go fall to temptation, me remember dem.”

“This is my mandate in music. You rarely find yutes this age, light-skinned and handsome a say him a virgin. I should be out having fun and I could have been doing that but I wanna be a role model,” he continued.

Speaking of the mandate, Lucas says he is disheartened by the high level of sexual immorality currently gripping the country. He wants his lifestyle to encourage people to live right.

SEXUAL IMMORALITY

“Sexual immorality happening right now is off the chain right now. Little girls having babies, adults preying on children, it’s sad,” he said. “I won’t bash anybody for their choices, the least I can do is give advice and encourage, and I have been scoring. People nah go do supmn until dem see somebody else do it. Fi see a young yute on the stage ministering and saying proudly: ‘I’m a virgin’, young people will relate. People have been reaching out to me saying from I can do it, they know they can do it too.”

Lucas Musiq is currently promoting his songs, Ease Up, Bout Dat Life and Testimony. As a gospel rapper, the entertainer already knows it will be hard breaking into the industry but he’s up for the task.

“I have experienced people saying my music is devil music, and, of course, I was hurt. I reached the point where I felt like giving up but I understand that this is not about what people will say, it’s about what God has called you to do. No music is devil music. It’s what you put to the music like the words and stuff like that,” he said.

“I’m honouring God, I’m joyful praising God and I leave this all in His hands.”

( 5 ) ( 1 )