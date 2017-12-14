23-month-old killed in Trinidad

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) – The autopsy on 23-month-old Soriah Martin, who was killed during a quarrel involving family members in Sangre Grande on Tuesday, will now take place today at the Forensic Science Centre, St James.

Her autopsy was initially carded for yesterday but was postponed after none of her family members turned up to identify her body, the T&T Guardian was told by officials at the centre.

Meanwhile, a 32-year-old T&T Defence Force member held in connection with the incident has been handed over to the Homicide Bureau Region II Arouca by officers attached to Sangre Grande CID. The lance corporal, who is attached to Special Forces and is based at Tetron Barracks, Chaguaramas, has 12 years service. He was still being interrogated and statements recorded up to last night, after which his file will be submitted to the DPP’s Office for instruction, police investigators said.

Police reported that around 5 pm on Tuesday, Martin’s uncle, Gregory Harracksingh got into a heated argument with a relative who went to the family’s Paul Street home to see the child. The relative reportedly pulled out a gun during the argument and shot at Harracksingh, who was wounded. Martin, who was being held by another relative also in the room, was reportedly also shot during the gunfire. The relative later fled the scene but was apprehended by officers attached to the Valencia Police Post. Martin and Harracksingh were taken by relatives to the Sangre Grande Hospital, where Martin, who was shot in the head, was pronounced dead by doctors.

When the T&T Guardian visited the family’s home yesterday, relatives preferred not to speak for religious reasons.