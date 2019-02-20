23 coworkers claim $437 million Mega Millions jackpot — largest in New York State Lottery history

Share This On:

(CBS) — The ticket to the largest Mega Millions jackpot in New York State Lottery history was claimed Tuesday, CBS New York reports, as representatives for a group of lucky co-workers helped them claim victory on Long Island.

The eighth-largest Mega Millions jackpot in history now belongs to a group of 23 co-workers who came forward anonymously in January to form an LLC named, appropriately, “New Life 2019.”

Lottery officials say the group chose a single lump-sum payment which, after taxes, comes to a whopping $176 million. Each winner will take home nearly $7.7 million.

“I was so shocked, surprised, and at the same time excited,” Brookville Auto Serviceworker Niz Aydogan said.

Aydogan believes he sold the ticket to a store regular he describes as a friendly middle-aged woman who comes in every Sunday.

“I hope they come back here and tip me,” he joked.

Representatives for the group said they each put in a dollar weekly to purchase tickets until the New Year’s Day drawing that finally had luck on their side.

Officials said the employees will still continue to work, but they’re still in disbelief and have some big plans for new homes, college funds for their kids and vacations with their families.

Prior to the win, the biggest jackpot in New York State Lottery history was a $326 million Mega Millions won by a retired elementary school principal in Wurtsboro in 2014.

The owner of Brookville Auto Service will also receive a $10,000 prize for selling the ticket.