2020 Saint Lucia Summer Festival launched

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority (SLTA) has launched the highly-anticipated 2020 Summer Festival.
The festival includes four key events to be staged between May and November, beginning with Saint Lucia Jazz (May 7 – 9), followed by Saint Lucia Carnival in June and July. The Saint Lucia Roots and Soul Festival is slated for August, and in October, Creole Heritage Month.
CEO of Events Saint Lucia, Lorraine Sidonie, announced a new feature for Creole Heritage Month. She also introduced a few of the performers for the 2020 Jazz Festival in collaboration with Jazz at Lincoln Centre, with Chick Corea as the headliner on day one of the festival.
At the launch, Minister for Tourism, Hon. Dominic Fedee announced that visitor arrivals for 2019 were at record-breaking levels. The 2020 summer festival promises to build on record-setting 2019 tourism arrival figures by providing what visitors seek—authentic vacation experiences like local carnivals and festivals, sites, attractions, culture and cuisine.
The 2020 Summer Festival launch was held at the Mystique Royal Saint Lucia, on Jan 10.
