2019 a year of steady progress for Saint Lucia’s tourism industry: Fedee

(SNO) — Tourism Minister Dominic Fedee has said 2019 was a year of steady progress in Saint Lucia with the tourism industry leading the way.
He said the island has recorded seven percent in tourism arrivals in 2019 as compared to 2018.
He pointed out that there has been an increase in airlift to Saint Lucia, including a non-stop American Airlines flight from Chicago that began in December.
“A crowning moment for us was Saint Lucia’s 11th win as the world’s leading honeymoon destination,” Fedee stated.
He noted that all industry workers have worked hard in 2019 to prove the island’s fortune.
He also said that dedicated workers have resulted in progress in his own constituency of Anse-la-Raye/Canaries.
Fedee noted that Anse-La-Raye is now a tourist destination with many attractions.
“And as the village tourism project unfolds, there will be a complete and total transformation of the village’s waterfront,” he remarked.
He said the construction of a health center, which he had promised to constituents, is well underway and other projects have either been completed or works are in progress.
“We have achieved a lot for 2019 but there is much more to be done when the new year dawns,” Fedee said.
