(PRESS RELEASE) – SLUDTERA would like to inform persons in St. Lucia, the Caribbean and Latin America that the 2018 Young Women Transform Grant winners have been announced. These winners were selected from among 365 applicants.

Michelle N. Samuel a St. Lucian Entrepreneur, 2017 YLAI Alumna, 2018 YLAI Ambassador to St. Lucia and a member of the Youth Power Advisory Group, served as one of the judges for this year’s Young Women Transform Grant, and she is elated by the results. Even more so, as one of the proposals that she judged, emerged as one of the prize winners!

At the YouthPower Annual Learning Network Meeting, USAID’s Michelle Bekkering announced eight new winners of the Young Women Transform Prize.

The prize winners were divided among two types: Creation Prizes, which will support the development and implementation of activities designed to broaden young women’s access to, and choice over, economic security, and Recognition Prizes, which recognize innovative strategies that have improved young women’s economic opportunities.

Introducing the 2018 Winners:

Creation Prize:

Disabled Women’s Empowerment Centre (DWEC)

Dream Factory Foundation

Mashinani Hub

Visionaria Network

Recognition Prize:

Asante Africa Foundation

Safeplan Uganda

The Biz Nation

About the Prize

The 1.8 billion young people in the world today represent the largest youth population in history. In many parts of the world, youth lack opportunities for education and meaningful employment; an estimated 21 percent of youth are neither employed nor enrolled in education or training opportunities leaving these youth disaffected and with little hope for their future prospects.

Youth unemployment disproportionally affects young women. Globally, only 37 percent of young women participate in the labor force, compared to 54 percent of young men. When young women are excluded from economic opportunities, gender inequality is reinforced and they are less able to invest in their own health, education and safety – and that of their children.

The factors contributing to this economic gender divide include limited opportunities for young women to access quality education and workforce skills training; gender-based violence while traveling to or while at work; and barriers to joining traditionally male-dominated, higher-paying professions.

USAID, with private sector support from the Volvo Group and Standard Chartered, is committed to empowering young women and unlocking their potential to transform their communities and the world. Through the Young Women Transform Prize, USAID supports youth in developing countries to develop their own solutions to advance the economic empowerment of young women in their communities.

“We are thrilled to be directly supporting youth-led and youth-serving organizations like the ones being awarded…we know that by empowering women, we are creating greater economic opportunities and stability for all,” said USAID Senior Deputy Assistant Administrator Michelle Bekkering during the prize awards announcement at the 2018 YouthPower Annual Learning Network Meeting.

Since March 2018, YouthPower Learning received over 1,000 expressions of interest, and 365 applications from 100 countries. The eight winners are grassroots youth-serving or youth-led organizations from Latin America, Africa, and Asia. Prize awards range from $15,000 to $35,000, and focus on collecting and sharing learning, and on capturing new evidence and approaches to improve young women’s economic opportunities.

SLUDTERA extends congratulations to the winners and wish them well in their ventures.