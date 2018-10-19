2018 President’s Club Championship – Finals Saturday October 20, 2018

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – The 2018 President’s Cup has now reached its final phase. A total of 15 clubs participated in the 2018 club competition which were placed in four groups.

Northern Zone: Group A- showcased five clubs. SLSO Monchy United played undefeated conceding zero goals with their no nonsense defending and attacking prowess.

West Zone: Group B -with three clubs participating. Ti Valley topped the group on 6 points winning both their encounters.

Eastern Zone: Group C -with five clubs participating. El Ninos of DX emerged eventual group winners with a total of nine (9) points from a possible 12 points. They won three (3) games and lost one.

Southern Zone: Group D- had only two clubs hence they were allowed to play a best of three series. Knights of Vieux Fort South emerged champions against Challengers of Soufriere after the first two games played to stalemates.

Hence the four group winners are scheduled on Saturday October 20, 2018 to play the final round of the tournament at the La Resource Mini Stadium in the Mabouya Valley. These are SLSO Monchy United, El Ninos, Ti Valley, and Knights.

Game:1Monchy United Vs El Ninos – 6:00 pm

Game: 2 Ti Valley Vs knights – 8:00 pm

Two out of the four are destined to advance and be promoted to the first division