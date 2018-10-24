Don't Miss
2018 Inter-Commercial House Domino Competition

By Chamber of Commerce
October 24, 2018

(PRESS RELEASE) – Domino action continues in the Inter Commercial House Domino Competition with four exciting matches:

Monday October 22nd 2018

GROUP A

Bay Gardens on 71 points defeated SLASPA (68 points) and Sagicor (64 points)

Top scorers
Bay Gardens – Kenneth Augustin scored 14 points
SLASPA – Jimmy Frederick scored 13 points
Sagicor – Asward Alexander scored a perfect 18 points

GROUP B

St. Lucia Distillers on 87 points defeated St. Lucia Fire Service (72 points) and LUCELEC (55 points)

Top Scorers

St. Lucia Distillers – Andy Emmanuel scored 16 points
St. Lucia Fire Service – Warn Augustin scored 15 points
LUCELEC – James Isidore scored 15 points

Tuesday October 23rd 2018

GROUP A

M & C Home Depot on 67 points defeated Beachcomber (65 points) and WASCO (65 points). Beachcomber came second having scored more sixes.

Top Scorers

M & C Home Depot – Paul Toussaint scored 17 points
Beachcomber – Robert Charlery scored 17 points
WASCO – Jameson Remy scored 14 points

GROUP B

M & C Drug store on 72 points defeated PCD (71 points) and Royalton (64 points)

Top Scorers

M & C Drugstore – Sage Ferdinand scored 16 points
PCD – Kane Emmanus scored 17 points
Royalton – Sherma Stowe scored 14 points

Matches continue on Wednesday October 24th from 6:30pm

Group A: Ministry of Infrastructure vs FLOW vs SLASPA
Group B: Windjammer vs RSLPF vs LUCELEC

Venue: Twinkle Restaurant located at the corner of Jeremie and Chisel Street formally the Singer Building.

The tournament is sponsored by Massy Home, Peter and Company Distribution and WLBL.

