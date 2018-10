Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – Yesterday in the Mabouya valley football League’s Hon. Shawn Edward Football Tournament Rovers Utd and R.Y.O played to a 1-1 draw after regulation time, Deus David gave Rovers Utd the lead in the 24th minute while Latan Sandiford gave R.Y.O the equalizer in the 67th minute.

Meanwhile today at 4pm at the La Ressource playing field Monarch will take on Spurs.