2018 Global Women Leadership Forum re-energize leaders

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Diversity Advancement Network held the 2018 Global Women Leadership Forum at Queens Park. Marking the International Day of Girls as declared by the United Nations.

This is one of the most productive forums we’ve ever organized for women, according to Andria Thompson the Global Director with the Queens program. We had the honor of 3 exceptional women to mentor and inspires a gathering of female leaders from different industries and the feedback was over 100% positive.

With very accomplished Key speakers: Her Worship Karine Morin with the Ontario Court of Justice; Fatima Khamissa, Publisher and Mentor to Women through Spiritual Biz Mom; Mandy Grewal, a Tech Guru who co-founded a tech company with over $40M yearly revenue.

The forum was hosted by Carol Royer, who is presently running for City council in Toronto ward 1. Kimberlee Shirley-Ajibolade was also honored at the forum for her work and contributions through the Queens Ambassador program. This held on September 27th, 2018 at the Legislative Assembly of Ontario. Paul Ade, the executive director said this forum will significantly impact more women and girls than any they have done in the past. The forum was organized by the Diversity Advancement Network.

Through the Diversity Advancement Network, several community and economic projects were established in the US, Africa, Europe and the Caribbean. Initiatives like the Black Canadian Awards, Black Women Honors & Empowerment, Black National Conference, Black Business Summit, the Caribbean Women Honors and Empowerment, Africa Women Honors and Empowerment and a few other economic and professional networks in Canada and worldwide.