“$20,000 a month and nothing to show for it” – Guy Joseph slams SLP’s flood mitigation plans for Bexon

Castries South-east MP Guy Joseph has said he will not carry on with a flood mitigation plan for Bexon as proposed by the former Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) administration because it is flawed and ineffective.

He believes that a new approach is needed and in that regard, he will reassess the matter to find proper solutions to the longstanding flood problems at Bexon.

According to Joseph, the SLP had proposed the building of a barrier around the Bexon Primary School, the replacement of a bridge in Crown Lands and building walls at the Odsan Junction.

“After four years of the Labour Party in government and one year of the UWP back in office we cannot be given a proper design for a bridge; and I can tell you, there was a project coordinator in charge of implementation of this project who was getting paid maybe over $20,000 a month for all the years of that project, plus the price of the consultant, and we have nothing to show for it today,” Joseph told reporters.

Joseph believes that the idea to build a barrier around the Bexon school is unreasonable.

“I refuse as parliamentary rep to go and build a berm around the school when everybody else’s house would flood before the school floods… The school is in a corner away from the river and at a higher elevation than all the houses in the Crown Lands area. So, when the houses are six feet under water the school is not flooded yet. Yet still, the solution that the consultants came up with was to go and build that berm around the school and to leave the people’s houses as they are,” he said.

“…How do I go and explain to the lady whose house gets flooded every time it rains in Bexon that I built a wall at the Odsan Junction to prevent that? Is that what they want me to go and do as parliamentary representative? I refuse to subject the people of Bexon to any more embarrassment that they have in the past,” Joseph said.

The minister believes that residents should be told that no solution can be found, if that is the case, instead of devising “make shift ideas” to let the people believe “that we are helping out their situation.”

According to the MP, a study regarding flooding in Bexon was halted because consultants wanted to be paid more money to design the bridge.