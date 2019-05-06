Don't Miss
Add us on Whatsapp, +1758 712 6700

20-year-old charged with killing of Canaries youth leader

By MERRICK ANDREWS, St. Lucia News Online staff reporter/editor
May 6, 2019

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share
+1
0 Shares

Flermius (left) has been charged with causing the death of Joseph

A man has been charged in connection with the April 29, 2019 killing of a former youth leader in Canaries.

Christo Ethan Flermius, 20, of Floravilla, Canaries was arrested and charged on Thursday, May 2 for causing the death of 24-year-old Kadeem Joseph, also a resident of Floravilla, Canaries, who was stabbed during an altercation on April 29, about 6 p.m., on Dix Street, Canaries, police said in a news release on Monday.

Joseph was later pronounced dead on arrival at the Soufriere Hospital, police said.

A brief video of the aftermath of the stabbing went viral. It shows a motionless and bleeding Joseph being attended to by residents.

A still-image from the viral video of the stabbing.

Joseph is known for his involvement in community activities in Canaries, particularly among the youth.

In 2016, he was elected president of ProjectCan Reloaded, a youth organization in Canaries.

Joseph in this 2016 Facebook photo

Meanwhile, the release said Flermius was remanded in custody after he appeared at the First District Court.

He is scheduled to reappear in court on June 19, 2019, police said.

Flermius is scheduled to reappear in court in June 2019

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share
+1
0 Shares
Copyright 2019 St. Lucia News Online. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.