2 toddlers critically burned as road-rage shooting sets off fireworks in car

Share This On:

Pin 0 Shares

(NEW YORK POST) — Two Texas toddlers were critically burned when a man shot at their family’s car — causing the newly purchased fireworks inside to ignite — during a road-rage incident on the Fourth of July, according to local cops and reports.

The family — a mom, dad and their children, ages 1 and 2 — were driving in Houston when they got into an argument with another driver, local station KHOU reported. The two cars pulled into a gas station along Highway 249, where the two male drivers got out and exchanged words.

The situation escalated when the suspect pulled out a gun, prompting the dad to get back in his family’s pickup and take off. But that didn’t stop his enraged rival — who opened fire on the truck, setting off some fireworks that the family had just purchased, according to the report.

The father drove off briefly, but his truck soon became engulfed in flames, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a series of tweets. Some good Samaritans came to the rescue and rushed the mom and dad to a community emergency room clinic.

But the children suffered such major burns that they had to be airlifted to the hospital, Gonzalez said. Both are in critical condition.

Meanwhile, the gunman took off. Authorities believe he was accompanied by a woman and children.

He is believed to be in his 20s, and drove a newer-model, light-color Ford Expedition, authorities told KHOU.

Deputies told the outlet they have surveillance video of the incident, but it has not yet been released.

( 0 ) ( 0 )