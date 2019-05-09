2 medals for Saint Lucia’s Edwin at MIAA Champs

Share This On:

The Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association (MIAA) held its Outdoor Track & Field Championships last weekend on the Warrensburg, Missouri campus of the University of Central Missouri.

Fourteen NCAA Division II teams competed at the Audrey J. Walton Stadium at Vernon Kennedy Field, including the Southwest Baptist University Bearcats, amongst them Saint Lucia’s Delan Edwin.

Edwin ended the competition with two medals, one individual and one relay, plus a fourth-place finish. He was third in the 200m final, running 21.28 seconds with a 1.9 metres-per-second wind. It was just off his wind-legal personal best of 21.27, which he ran in the preliminaries with -0.1 m/s wind.

In the 100m, the 23-year-old junior ran a windy 10.54 seconds (+2.5) to finish fourth. It matched his fastest wind-legal time.

Meanwhile, the 2018 Independence Games finalist in the 100m and 200m, an alumnus of the Ciceron Secondary School, joined Daquan Davis, Wayd Davis, and Joey McCormick for the 4x100m relay, which they ran in 41.13 for third.

Edwin, Drake Wilkerson, Matt Christoffer, and Will O’Keefe ran 3:21.10 for 10th in the 4x400m.

The accounting major also qualified provisionally for nationals, as he ranks 33rd in the nation with his 100m dash time.

Said Head Coach Corey McElhaney: “This weekend these men and women fought hard and came out with some amazing performances and team scores. All you can ask as a coach is for each person to do their best and just hope it’s enough. It was awesome seeing so many people step up this weekend! I want to also give a shout out to my coaching staff, they work so hard preparing this team and they will never ask for credit but I know the work they put in. With all that being said, God is great, none of this could have happened without Him and His provision! Now we focus on getting a couple more into nationals at a last chance meet, then to Nationals.”

