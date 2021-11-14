Castries, Saint Lucia, Sunday November 14, 2021:– Saint Lucia’s 1st National Bank is on the hunt for a new Managing Director.

Following up on the sudden resignation of the former Managing Director last month, the bank this weekend launched a three-week search for its next Chief Executive Officer.

The search process started through an advertisement in a leading local newspaper this weekend, inviting applications for the top post at the island’s first indigenous bank.

Under the heading Job Advertisement (for) Managing Director, the advertisement says “A leading financial institution is seeking to fill the position of Managing Director.”

The Job Summary says the holder of the post is “the highest-ranking individual at the bank”, who “provides strategic leadership for all aspects of its operations to ensure long-term growth and strong profitability.”

The next Managing Director will report to the bank’s Board of Directors and “work with management to ensure staff are engaged, deliver excellent customer service and mitigate risk to achieve qualitative and quantitative performance targets for the Bank.”

The advertisement also outlines Key Duties and Responsibilities, Skills, Abilities and Attributes, Education and Experience, as well as Compensation.

It says applications, accompanied by a CV and four references, should be submitted “no later than December 3rd 2021” and all applications should be addressed to postal and email addresses provided.

does not name 1st National Bank, but Saint Lucia News Online (SNO) investigations confirmed the postal and email addresses are both associated with the 82-year-old bank.

1st National Bank was established in 1938 as the St. Lucia Cooperative Bank and is the island’s oldest local bank, by far.