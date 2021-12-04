The 1st National Bank of Saint Lucia hosts its 5th Stanley French Education Forum Saturday (December 4); the theme of the day’s lecture: History and Governance is being presented by Dr. Velda Henry, Deputy Governor of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB), and Dr. Winston Phulgence, a senior history lecturer at the Sir Arthur Lewis Community College and head of the Saint Lucia’s Archaeological and Historical Society (A&H). The two presenters are expected to look at the bank’s history and the history of governance of financial institutions within the Caribbean.

The island’s first indigenous bank has been hosting the annual lectures since 2017, each year addressing topics of national, regional and international banking interest for discussion among shareholders, administrators, clients and other stakeholders.

The first lecture, “De-Risking”, was presented by Johnathan Johannes, the then Managing Director, and Clarette Auguste- Taylor, the bank’s Executive Manager responsible for Risk, Compliance, Recoveries and Securities.

2019 was an interesting Lecture topic: “Banking and the Marijuana Industry its implications, challenges and opportunities for banks”, at a time when North America had legalized the marijuana industry. The presenters were Johannes and Auguste-Taylor, and Henri- Jacques Mangal, the then Corporate Secretary and Legal Officer.

The last lecture topic was “Digital Currency and its Impact on the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU)” presented by Stephen Phillips, Vice President of Special Projects of Barbados-based Bit Inc, who explained the implications for Caribbean banking in the era of digital currencies, including Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

The 1st National’s annual Stanley French lectures seek to draw on the expertise of regional and local experts to inform stakeholders on the issues of the day, and to demystify new banking models and concepts in an age of telebanking and visionary planning.

The 2021 lecture on “Our History and Governance” takes place at the Finance Administrative Centre at Pointe Seraphine from 9am to Midday.