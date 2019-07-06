19 Saint Lucian boxers announced for upcoming bouts

Share This On:

England-based Dudley O’Shaughnessy headlines a squad of 19 pugilists shortlisted by the Saint Lucia Boxing Association for two major upcoming engagements.

Born in East London, O’Shaughnessy was the 2010 British amateur welterweight champion. Weighing in at 69 kg / 152 lbs and standing 1.85m/6’1″, he donned Saint Lucia colours at the 2019 AMBC Pan American Games Qualifiers in Managua, Nicaragua, failing to advance to the Games. Along with his father, Brian, he has spent some time on island, working with local boxers.

Among them are multiple Boxer of the Year Lyndell ‘The Russian’ Marcellin, Arthur Langellier, Nathan Ferrari, Keegan Mortley, Kareem Boyce, Travis Maynard, Nyran David, Omar Christopher, Keyshawn Pierre, Brad Louis, Lazrick Montoute, Gilcris Medard, Kimlyn Martie, Zidan St Ange, Leslie Joseph, Travon Lynch, Leeran Regis, and Joel Duncan. These, presumably along with Marvin Anthony, who has been remaining active in the ring since moving to England, are under consideration for competitions in July and August.

First up will be the 2019 edition of the Creole Boxing Tournament, where Saint Lucia has enjoyed a fair amount of success in recent years. That series will be staged in Saint Martin in mid-July. Next will be the Caribbean Schoolboy / Youth Tournament, slated for Guyana in mid-August.

Training sessions are continuing Monday to Friday and on Sunday mornings. Official sessions are being held at the Brian Mc Donald Boxing Gym in Vigie.

