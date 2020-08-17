By The UWI

(PRESS RELEASE) — A certificate-giving ceremony was hosted on Thursday, July 30, 2020 for 17 staff who successfully completed a four-day workshop in sales and marketing offered by The UWI Open Campus Saint Lucia.

Designed to help participants obtain a better appreciation for business from current and prospective clients, the six-hour workshop provided an understanding of topics such as sales prospecting techniques, sales objection and identifying selling points.

The participants, from both Castries and Vieux-Fort branches of the St Lucia Teachers’ Co-operative Credit Union, included customer service representatives/officers, loan officers, client relationship officers and a deputy general manager, to name a few.

The ceremony was held at the conference room of the Castries branch and was attended by some staff, as a result of social distancing protocols. Certificates were presented by Ms Siguthani Joseph, acting outreach and marketing officer – The UWI Open Campus Saint Lucia and Ms Theresa JnBaptiste, facilitator.

This marked the first workshop hosted online by The UWI Open Campus Saint Lucia site for the St Lucia Co-operative Credit Union. Congratulations to all 17 participants of the sales and marketing workshop!