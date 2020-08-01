(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) — As of August 1, 2020, Guyana recorded 17 new COVID-19 cases after 96 tests. The total known cases now stand at 430, according to the Ministry of Public Health.

There are 225 persons in institutional isolation, including three persons in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Georgetown Public Hospital; 38 persons are in institutional quarantine.

So far a total of 4,801 COVID-19 tests were conducted with 4,371 being negative.

The number of deaths remains at 20 and 185 persons have recovered.