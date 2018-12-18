$167-million OKEU Hospital to be opened next year

Share This On:

Pin +1 Share 166 Shares

(SNO) — The $167-million OKEU Hospital is expected to be opened in the early part of the first quarter of 2019 and Victoria Hospital (VH) staff are in the process of transitioning to the new facility.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health Felix St. Hill said the process of relocating the lab, the morgue and radiology unit is nearing completion.

“The final transitioning will really take place with the in-patient services,” he told HTS News. “And we see within the next few weeks that we would actually be at least commencing activities to transition the in-patient services.”

He is confident that the new hospital could be operational within the next few weeks.

He said the VH will be looked at under a US$20-million World Bank primary health care project.

“With our World Bank Project soon to come on stream, a US$20-million investment, in the primary health care facilities, we are looking at the possibility of not only in the outer districts but also in the urban districts to review our health facilities by way of developing our primary health care facilities,” he explained. “So definitely VH is one of those we will be looking to see exactly we are going to do with these facilities.”

The hospital project, the largest of its kind in the Eastern Caribbean, is funded by the European Union.