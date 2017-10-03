DID YOU KNOW?

Did you know Dennery was originally known as L’Anse (Lance)Canot and Le Grand Mabouya and this district had been re-named after Count d’Ennery?

From 1765 – 1767, Count d’Ennery had written many comprehensive reports about St. Lucia and had gone on to become the Governor of the Windward Islands. There were no decent ports except for a mediocre landing site in the village and the lack of safe shipping hindered the export of crops.

This explains why, despite the abundance of fertile soil in the Mabouya Valley and the presence of plenty cocoa and coffee estates and in 1784 the majority of the Quartier d’Ennery was still covered in forest.

Did you know the districts of Joubert (Marigot/Roseau) and d’Ennery had some of the most fertile soil and yet still the land was the least cultivated?

Source: St. Lucia by Harmsen, Ellis & Devaux – 2012

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

Did you know the Dennery Water Works was opened in June 1915?

Did you know that on January 30, 1956, a new telephone system was established in St. Lucia?

Did you know work begun on the General Post office at Castries in 1956 and the building was put into use on June 11, 1957?

Did you know the Teachers’ Association held its first meeting on September 01, 1917?

Source: Outlines of St. Lucia’s History by Rev. Fr. Charles Jesse – 1994

