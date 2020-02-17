Don't Miss
16-year-old among victims of Dominica plane crash

February 17, 2020

A Dragon 972 helicopter on a search and rescue mission off the coast of Dominica on Monday

(SNO) – A 16-year-old is among victims of a plane that crashed off the coast of Dominica on Sunday evening, according to French media reports.

He was the son of a 55-year-old couple who also went down in the plane.

In total four people, all French citizens, are reported missing after the incident.

Search and rescue by the Regional Operational Center for Surveillance and Rescue in the Antilles and Guyana was still ongoing on Monday afternoon.

In a press release the Prefecture for Guadeloupe said search team recovered a backpack with the passport of one of the people on the plane on Monday morning and later a new bag with the flight plan was found.

Parts of a landing gear, believed to be part of the missing aircraft, was also found on Monday

“The search conditions are made difficult with strong winds and rough seas causing poor visibility due to frequent squalls,” the Guadeloupe Prefecture said.

The Piper F-OGKO went down after taking off from the Douglas Charles Airport, located on the northeastern part of Dominica, on Sunday evening.

A landing gear believed to be part of the missing plane was found on Monday

