Three injured in Cul-de-Sac accident

By SNO Staff
June 26, 2017
car-accident-graphic-5251At least three people were injured in a motor vehicle accident in Cul-de-Sac this morning (June 26), according to law enforcement sources.

Five persons were onboard a Honda Fit when it overturned after 3 a.m., sources said.

Three persons – Marcellus Jules, Nigel Prospere and Roniel James- were transported to hospital via ambulance with minor injuries, sources said.

The two other persons reportedly left the scene before ambulance personnel arrived, sources said.

2 comments

  1. Anonymous
    June 26, 2017 at 12:05 PM

    Don't be selfish; don't try to impress others. Be humble, thinking of others as better than yourselves.

    – Philippians 2: 3

