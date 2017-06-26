Three injured in Cul-de-Sac accident

At least three people were injured in a motor vehicle accident in Cul-de-Sac this morning (June 26), according to law enforcement sources.
Five persons were onboard a Honda Fit when it overturned after 3 a.m., sources said.
Three persons – Marcellus Jules, Nigel Prospere and Roniel James- were transported to hospital via ambulance with minor injuries, sources said.
The two other persons reportedly left the scene before ambulance personnel arrived, sources said.
