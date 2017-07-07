BULLETIN: 15 to contest Intercommercial House Calypso

SAINT LUCIA CARNIVAL INTERCOMMERCIAL HOUSE CALYPSO COMPETITION
Date – Tuesday July 11
Time – 8pm
Venue – National Cultural Centre
Ticket prices – $30
Ticket outlets – The Cell and participating business houses
15 Participants including:
· Massy Stores
· GTM Insurance
· NIC
· First National Bank
· Courts
· Royal St Lucia Police Force
· Teachers Union
· Kairi FM
· Duty Free Caribbean
· St Lucia Fire Service
· LUCELEC
· Victoria Hospital
· CSA
Guest appearances by Saint Lucia’s leading soca artistes
Intercommercial Calypso Competition, part of Soleil Saint Lucia Summer Festival and Saint Lucia Carnival.
Platinum Sponsor FLOW
