BULLETIN: 15 to contest Intercommercial House Calypso

Press release
July 7, 2017
SAINT LUCIA CARNIVAL INTERCOMMERCIAL HOUSE CALYPSO COMPETITION

Date – Tuesday July 11

Time – 8pm

Venue – National Cultural Centre

Ticket prices – $30

Ticket outlets – The Cell and participating business houses

15 Participants including:

· Massy Stores

· GTM Insurance

· NIC

· First National Bank

· Courts

· Royal St Lucia Police Force

· Teachers Union

· Kairi FM

· Duty Free Caribbean

· St Lucia Fire Service

· LUCELEC

· Victoria Hospital

· CSA

Guest appearances by Saint Lucia’s leading soca artistes

Intercommercial Calypso Competition, part of Soleil Saint Lucia Summer Festival and Saint Lucia Carnival.

Platinum Sponsor FLOW

 

