15 attend funeral for Venezuelan mom murdered in Trinidad

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) — Murdered Venezuelan mother, Evelyn Francisca Mata Rojas, was cremated following a simple funeral service at Guide’s Funeral Home last Friday.

Her ashes will be returned to her homeland.

Rojas’ three children, ages 12, nine and seven, were comforted by their father and other relatives who travelled to Trinidad for the funeral.

About 15 people sat in the chapel as Trinidadian pastor and crisis intervention social worker, Dr Rampersad Fad Lutchman, officiated the service.

Rojas, who was found dead at her rented apartment in Carapichaima last Sunday, was dressed in a black tee shirt and jeans for the funeral. Her hair was pulled back and the scars on her face were visible.

In a telephone interview with the Express, Lutchman said he was contacted by a Spanish translator to conduct the service.

“I was asked by the translator to do the funeral and I agreed because I was also following the case and I was heartbroken. Guide’s funeral home opened up their chapel to the family. Her sisters came and some of her nieces who she had mothered over the years. The father of her three children was also there. He will be caring for them now but his situation is also critical,” he said.

Lutchman said Rojas was born in February 1990 in Tucupita, Venezuela.

She had three children – Jose Antonio, Heximar and Hector Enrique.

“Her sister said she was a vendor in her home town and was always willing to help everyone and giving them a word of advice. She came in Trinidad trying to make a better life for her and her family,” he said.

Lutchman was told that Rojas came to Trinidad three years ago and assisted many of her relatives in fleeing their home.

“Many are here thanks to her. She was a fighter, a warrior,” her sister said.

Lutchman said her relatives were heartbroken and prayed for justice.

Rojas was allegedly shot dead by her Venezuelan boyfriend at her apartment at Ojar Maharaj Extension, Waterloo Road.

Police are searching for the boyfriend who also lived in one of the apartments, as well as another man, in connection with the incident.

Relatives said Rojas spoke English well but she had not been working for the past few months.

Lutchman said a memorial service had been planned to remember Rojas. “In Venezuela it was tradition to have a memorial service nine days after the funeral. I have agreed to officiate and assist with the service. We are thankful to Guide’s Funeral Home who agreed to open up the chapel to the family. It was an act of kindness as they too felt the pain and saw the crisis of a family and a people,” he said.

