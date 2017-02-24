Castries Lions partner with Dunnotar School

PRESS RELEASE – Monday February 20 the Lions of Castries partnered with the Teachers, staff and students of the Dunnottar School in the staging of their annual Sports Meet.
The annual sports meet which took place at the Saab playing field Vigie, saw students participating in a number of races including sack race, fill the bottle, 50 and 100 meter dashes to name a few.
The highlight of the sports meet was cheerleading display put on by the School dancers. Also participating in the meet were students from Eudcare Learning center and the Lady Gordon Opportunity Center.
The Members of the Lions Club assisted in the presentation of medals. The Sports woman of the Year 2016, Ms Laverne Spencer was gracious enough to visit and participated in the presentation of Medals. She noted that it was always pleasing for her to give back to the community.
The students who were elated at her presence thanked her for taking time to be with them.
Thanks to the many parents who participated as well as the social corporate partners who contributed to the success of the Meet. The students are looking forward to participating next week in the Special Educational Sports Met in Vieux Fort.
Dunnottar School is a special needs School catering for students between ages 5 – 25, with varying disabilities example, downsydrone and autism. We aim to be a leading provider in care, education and training of children and young adults with developmental disabilities, thus helping them achieve their fullest potential and take their place in society,
That was a very refreshing story. Great job to all involved.