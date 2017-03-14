14-year-old missing for almost two weeks

On Saturday, March 4 , 2017, as she left her home in New Row, Micoud, 14-year-old Jozet Kave Alexander told her older brother that she was going to her cousin’s house in Vieux Fort.
Jozet never showed up at her cousin’s house.
“I called my sister to find out why she had not sent her home since it was late,” Shakira Alexander, Jozet’s other cousin, told St. Lucia News Online on Tuesday.
“My sister told me that she had not seen her at all. That she and her husband had been at their home for the entire day that Saturday,” Shakira added.
That was about 10 days ago. Jozet, a student of the Castries Comprehensive Secondary School, has not been seen since.
Police and family members have been trying to find her.
According to the cousin, this is the second time that the teen has gone missing.
The first time she left for three days. It was discovered that she went “Babonneau at some boy” but returned safely home, Shakira said.
“She did leave our home on her own (on March 4), but it has been almost two weeks so it is hard not to worry,” said Shakira.
Anyone who has information about Jozet’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Micoud Police Station.
young lady I pray and hope that you return home safely. If home is troubling please reach out to someone for help. Men does come and men does go.. you too young to engage in that kinda life. Hopefully you needed a break and took some time out.. your family is worried please make contact. Whoever knows anything please provide assistance to get the young lady home safely.
As usual, a female teenager goes to take her dick from her man for a couple of weeks, then goes back home. Why do they even report these stories?
What is the boy's name at Babonneau?
Waited Two weeks ?????? She's 14??????? SERIOUSLY
So she was at "some boy" for three days and that's all she wrote? No report to the police that a 14 year old may be having sex with "some boy" in Babonneau? I guess when they find her this time, if she was by "some boy" again, that will again be all she wrote?.....smfh....some parents really need some bull pistle you know
Jozet go and take her hood 😂😂😂😂