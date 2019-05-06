14 children killed, 83 raped in Jamaica as Child Month Observed

Share This On:

(JAMAICA GLEANER) — Fourteen children have been murdered, 83 raped, 49 victims of grievous sexual assault and one has committed suicide since the start of the year.

Those murdered include eight-year-old Shanae Skyers from Sterling Castle, St Andrew and 11-year-old Tricia Morris from Pond, Hanover.

“These are the startling effects that we have heralded in this year in relation to our children, but we have the ability to reverse. We cannot continue to live in this way and the names inscribed on this monument is testament to that,” said Robert Hill, chief executive officer of the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC).

He was speaking this morning at a Wreath Laying Ceremony at the 11-year-old Secret Gardens and Monument on the corner of Tower and Church streets in downtown Kingston.

The monument bears the names of over 1,000 children who have died in tragic or violent circumstances.

“I implore you as adults to protect the greatest asset we have – our children. Let us continue to encourage, enable them and include them in positive and uplifting things that will be to the advancement of our nation,” Hill said.

The ceremony, which is an annual event, is held in May, which is recognised as Child Month.

This year is being observed under the theme ‘Encourage, Enable, Include Me’.

