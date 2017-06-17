13-yo girl suspected to be in the company of “known delinquent”, drinking and smoking at man’s house

Thirteen-year-old Stacy Raymond of La Ressource, Dennery has not returned home since she left in her Grande Riviere Secondary School uniform on Friday morning (June 16).

Catherine Raymond said she understands that her daughter is in the company of a 17-year-old girl, who she heard may be up to no good.

According to Raymond, she knows the name of her daughter’s alleged companion, but has no other information about her as yet.

Catherine said, she has also received information that her daughter is in Vieux Fort and the 17-year-old may have brought her to the house of a male to drink and smoke. She said though she has no evidence from this rumour, she strongly suspects her daughter is in Vieux Fort.

She just does not know where in the town her daughter is located.

Catherine said her daughter, who is the last of her five children, and the only female, slept at her grandmother’s home on Wednesday, but this is the first time she has not returned in two days.

“I have not seen or heard from her,” the mother said, adding that a report was already made to the police.

A friend of the family told St. Lucia News Online (SNO) that the 17-year-old is a “known delinquent”, based on information received.

Anyone with information is being kindly asked to call Stacy’s mother at 723-5937.