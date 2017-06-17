Advertisement
Advertisement
COURTS
Going Places Travel, call one of our travel advisors today! Castries (452-3282); Vieux Fort (454-9100); Rodney Bay: 452-2151.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13-yo girl suspected to be in the company of “known delinquent”, drinking and smoking at man’s house

By Ana Alleyne
June 17, 2017
Share90
Pin
Share
+1
Shares 90
Stacy Raymond

Stacy Raymond

Thirteen-year-old Stacy Raymond of La Ressource, Dennery has not returned home since she left in her Grande Riviere Secondary School uniform on Friday morning (June 16).

Catherine Raymond said she understands that her daughter is in the company of a 17-year-old girl, who she heard may be up to no good.

According to Raymond, she knows the name of her daughter’s alleged companion, but  has no other information about her as yet.

Catherine said, she has also received information that her daughter is in Vieux Fort and the 17-year-old may have brought her to the house of a male to drink and smoke. She said though she has no evidence from this rumour, she strongly suspects her daughter is in Vieux Fort.

She just does not know where in the town her daughter is located.

Catherine said her daughter, who is the last of her five children, and the only female, slept at her grandmother’s home on Wednesday, but this is the first time she has not returned in two days.

“I have not seen or heard from her,” the mother said, adding that a report was already made to the police.

A friend of the family told St. Lucia News Online (SNO) that the 17-year-old is a “known delinquent”, based on information received.

Anyone with information is being kindly asked to call Stacy’s mother at 723-5937.

(0)(1)
Copyright 2017 St. Lucia News Online. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Advertisement
Advertisement

3 comments

  1. Upset
    June 18, 2017 at 12:21 AM

    Bullshit story chpz what about a little girl that you'll pathetic parents can't handle chpz I'm 27 and I know better bullshit story

    (3)(3)
    Reply
  2. H...
    June 17, 2017 at 11:55 PM

    Sometimes parents try to blame their kids disobedience and unruly behavior on their peers sometimes that child may be the ring leader! Your daughter doesn't sound like a saint . That child needs to stop bursting back and listen to her mother! Dick isn't running your time will come go to school and learn and stop running the streets

    (3)(0)
    Reply
  3. whatisthis
    June 17, 2017 at 11:08 PM

    stacy crew

    (2)(0)
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.